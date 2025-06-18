Inicio > Iran > Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei rejects US calls for surrender Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei rejects US calls for surrender By Excelsio Media on June 18, 2025 Also in Iran, Israel, news, war Iran’s supreme leader has rejected U.S. calls for surrender in the face of blistering Israeli strikes and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage” to them, The Associated Press' Jon Gambrell explains. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
