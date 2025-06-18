Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei rejects US calls for surrender

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei rejects US calls for surrender

Iran’s supreme leader has rejected U.S. calls for surrender in the face of blistering Israeli strikes and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage” to them, The Associated Press' Jon Gambrell explains.

