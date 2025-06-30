Inicio > news > Serbia police remove protest blockades in capital Belgrade Serbia police remove protest blockades in capital Belgrade By Excelsio Media on June 30, 2025 Also in news, Serbia Serbian police on Monday removed street blockades in the capital Belgrade that were part of a protest over a spate of arrests of anti-government protesters after a massive rally demanding an early parliamentary election. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
