Inicio > Brazil > Bolsonaro rallies supporters in Brazil to protest his Supreme Court trial Bolsonaro rallies supporters in Brazil to protest his Supreme Court trial By Excelsio Media on June 30, 2025 Also in Brazil, news, World Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro gathered on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo Sunday in a show of support as the far-right leader faces mounting legal troubles. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook