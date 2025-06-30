Inicio > European Union > EU tech rules not included in US trade talks EU tech rules not included in US trade talks By Excelsio Media on June 30, 2025 Also in European Union, news, tech The European Union pushed back against US criticism of its landmark tech rules that many feared could be included in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States and subsequently watered down. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook