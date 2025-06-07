Inicio > news > Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing 3, officials say Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing 3, officials say By Excelsio Media on June 07, 2025 Also in news, russia, Ukraine, war The barrage — the latest in near daily widescale attacks — included aerial glide bombs that have become part of a fierce Russian onslaught on Ukraine in the three-year war. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook