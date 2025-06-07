Inicio > Colombia > Colombian senator Miguel Uribe injured in armed attack on campaign event Colombian senator Miguel Uribe injured in armed attack on campaign event By Excelsio Media on June 07, 2025 Also in Colombia, crime, news Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, of the right-wing Democratic Center party, was wounded in an armed attack on Saturday while attending a campaign event in Bogota. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
