National Guard troops were seen stationed along Alameda Street in Los Angeles Sunday ahead of protests expected to take place later in the day near City Hall. President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom after a second day of clashes between hundreds of protesters and federal immigration authorities in riot gear.