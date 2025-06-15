Los Angeles police use tear gas to disperse 'No Kings' protesters

Los Angeles police use tear gas to disperse 'No Kings' protesters

on Also in ,
Police in Los Angeles, where protests over federal immigration enforcement raids erupted a week earlier and sparked demonstrations across the country, used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters on Saturday.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)