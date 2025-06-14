Huge fire in Tehran following Israel's attacks on Iran

A massive blaze was seen in southern Tehran as Israel said it conducted strikes over the Iranian capital. While the fire appeared to originate from Tehran's oil refinery, Iran's oil ministry said in a statement the refinery was "fully intact" and continued to operate normally. Iran and Israel were trading rounds of strikes in the latest salvo since a surprise attack aimed at decimating Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.
