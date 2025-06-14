Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and husband shot and killed

Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and husband shot and killed

on Also in , ,
A Minnesota lawmaker and her husband were shot and killed in their home early Saturday by someone posing as a police officer and a second lawmaker and his wife were wounded in what Gov. Tim Walz described as “targeted political violence.”

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)