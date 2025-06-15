Inicio > Iran > Aftermath of Iranian strike on Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, as Israel and Iran trade strikes for third day Aftermath of Iranian strike on Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, as Israel and Iran trade strikes for third day By Excelsio Media on June 15, 2025 Also in Iran, Israel, news, war Daylight on Sunday revealed the massive destruction caused by Iranian missiles in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Destroyed buildings and ruined cars littered the streets. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook