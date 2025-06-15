Aftermath of Iranian strike on Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, as Israel and Iran trade strikes for third day

Aftermath of Iranian strike on Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, as Israel and Iran trade strikes for third day

on Also in , , ,
Daylight on Sunday revealed the massive destruction caused by Iranian missiles in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Destroyed buildings and ruined cars littered the streets.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)