Pope Leo XIV meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I at the Vatican By Excelsio Media on May 30, 2025 Pope Leo XIV met on Friday at the Vatican with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.
