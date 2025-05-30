Bolivians protest on the streets amid economic crisis

Bolivians protest on the streets amid economic crisis

Demonstrations erupted across Bolivia as farmers, truck drivers, and supporters of former President Evo Morales took to the streets to protest the country's worsening economic crisis.

