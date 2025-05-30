Inicio > Bolivia > Bolivians protest on the streets amid economic crisis Bolivians protest on the streets amid economic crisis By Excelsio Media on May 30, 2025 Also in Bolivia, news, World Demonstrations erupted across Bolivia as farmers, truck drivers, and supporters of former President Evo Morales took to the streets to protest the country's worsening economic crisis. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook