Trump says China 'totally violated' deal with US on tariffs

Trump says China 'totally violated' deal with US on tariffs

on Also in , ,
'So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!,' US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, while issuing a veiled threat to get tougher with Beijing.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)