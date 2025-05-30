Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump gifts Elon Musk a golden key for his DOGE work Trump gifts Elon Musk a golden key for his DOGE work By Excelsio Media on May 30, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, Elon Musk, news, United States President Donald Trump gives tech billionaire Elon Musk a gold-colored key for his work establishing the "Department of Government Efficiency," which sought to layoff federal workers and close government agencies to achieve cost savings. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
