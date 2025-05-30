Trump gifts Elon Musk a golden key for his DOGE work

Trump gifts Elon Musk a golden key for his DOGE work

President Donald Trump gives tech billionaire Elon Musk a gold-colored key for his work establishing the "Department of Government Efficiency," which sought to layoff federal workers and close government agencies to achieve cost savings.

