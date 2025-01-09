It also said that women and children account for over half of the fatalities, and that more than 109,000 had been wounded - it did not say how many of those killed were fighters or civilians. The announcement came as mourners gathered outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah for the funeral of five people who had been killed in airstrikes, including two babies.
More than 46,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war, officials say
