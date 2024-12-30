Navigation
Hundreds of soldiers freed in Russia and Ukraine prisoner exchange

December 30, 2024 Excelsio Media
Russia and Ukraine carried out a latest prisoner exchange on Monday in a deal brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 189 Ukrainian prisoners, including military personnel, border guards and national guards — along with two civilians — were freed. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people. The reason for the discrepancy in numbers wasn’t immediately clear.

Tags news russia Ukraine war
