Bereaved family members of the victims of a fatal plane fire on Monday criticized the South Korean government for their failure to preserve the victims' bodies. Park Han Shin, a representative of the bereaved families, said that the government has not kept their promise to preserve the bodies in freezer containers, saying they are not protecting their dignity.
South Koreans criticize government for its handling of plane crash
