South Koreans criticize government for its handling of plane crash
December 30, 2024 Excelsio Media
Bereaved family members of the victims of a fatal plane fire on Monday criticized the South Korean government for their failure to preserve the victims' bodies. Park Han Shin, a representative of the bereaved families, said that the government has not kept their promise to preserve the bodies in freezer containers, saying they are not protecting their dignity.

