Bus and truck collision kills 37 in Brazil
December 21, 2024 Excelsio Media
A crash between a passenger bus and a truck early Saturday killed 37 people on a highway in Minas Gerais, a state in southeastern Brazil, officials said. The Minas Gerais fire department, which responded to the scene, said 13 others were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni. The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers.

