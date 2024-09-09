Navigation
Thousands evacuate as California wildfires rage across the state

September 09, 2024 Excelsio Media
Days of triple-digit temperatures fed a wildfire in the foothills of a national forest east of Los Angeles Monday. In Northern California, a fire measuring less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) started Sunday and burned at least 30 homes and commercial buildings and destroyed 40 to 50 vehicles in Clearlake.

Tags California news United States
