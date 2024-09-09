Days of triple-digit temperatures fed a wildfire in the foothills of a national forest east of Los Angeles Monday. In Northern California, a fire measuring less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) started Sunday and burned at least 30 homes and commercial buildings and destroyed 40 to 50 vehicles in Clearlake.
Thousands evacuate as California wildfires rage across the state
