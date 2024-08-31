Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home Ukraine war With men at the front lines, women watch over Ukraine's night sky for Russian drones

With men at the front lines, women watch over Ukraine's night sky for Russian drones

With men at the front lines, women watch over Ukraine's night sky for Russian drones
August 31, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Women are joining the ranks of Ukrainian mobile air-defense units to shoot down drones as more men are drawn to the battles on the eastern front line. In Kyiv's suburb of Bucha, 70 new female recruits have joined in recent months, working in shifts and rushing to duty when air raid sirens blare.

Share
Tags Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)