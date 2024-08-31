Women are joining the ranks of Ukrainian mobile air-defense units to shoot down drones as more men are drawn to the battles on the eastern front line. In Kyiv's suburb of Bucha, 70 new female recruits have joined in recent months, working in shifts and rushing to duty when air raid sirens blare.
With men at the front lines, women watch over Ukraine's night sky for Russian drones
With men at the front lines, women watch over Ukraine's night sky for Russian drones
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!