The Silent Genocide: How Russia is Erasing Indigenous Peoples

The Silent Genocide: How Russia is Erasing Indigenous Peoples

The Silent Genocide: How Russia is Erasing Indigenous Peoples
August 22, 2024
Russia’s indigenous populations are on the brink of extinction, and it’s not by accident. Forced assimilation, underfunded national programs, and now the war in Ukraine are wiping out entire ethnic groups. The Kremlin is targeting these small communities to fight on the frontlines, taking advantage of their poverty and isolation. Meanwhile, their voices are silenced as Moscow bans organisations defending their rights.

russia war

