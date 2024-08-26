Taiwanese troops practised launching anti-amphibious landing missiles on Monday as part of series of drills to heighten readiness and deter a potential attack from China. China claims the democratically ruled island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.
Taiwan army conducts live-fire exercise with anti-landing missiles amid rising tensions with China
