World Taiwan army conducts live-fire exercise with anti-landing missiles amid rising tensions with China

Taiwan army conducts live-fire exercise with anti-landing missiles amid rising tensions with China

Taiwan army conducts live-fire exercise with anti-landing missiles amid rising tensions with China
August 26, 2024 Excelsio Media
Taiwanese troops practised launching anti-amphibious landing missiles on Monday as part of series of drills to heighten readiness and deter a potential attack from China. China claims the democratically ruled island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

