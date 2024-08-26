On the morning of August 28, more than 100 missiles and strike drones of the occupier army hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a dam in the Kyiv region and other civilian objects all over the country. It has been one of the most massive shellings of Ukraine from the Russian side, and apparently, it was their "strong answer for the Kursk incursion".
Over 100 Russian Drones and Missiles Hit Ukraine
