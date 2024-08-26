Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home Ukraine war Over 100 Russian Drones and Missiles Hit Ukraine

Over 100 Russian Drones and Missiles Hit Ukraine

Over 100 Russian Drones and Missiles Hit Ukraine
August 26, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
On the morning of August 28, more than 100 missiles and strike drones of the occupier army hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a dam in the Kyiv region and other civilian objects all over the country. It has been one of the most massive shellings of Ukraine from the Russian side, and apparently, it was their "strong answer for the Kursk incursion".

Share
Tags Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)