A coalition of the French left won the most seats in high-stakes legislative elections Sunday, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority. Without the majority they were expecting, the far right was the main loser of the French legislative elections according to a political analyst on Monday. The outcome left France, a pillar of the European Union and Olympic host country, facing the stunning prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.
'Nobody won' in French election and 'parliamentary confusion' follows, analyst says
