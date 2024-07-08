Navigation
Home France politic World 'Nobody won' in French election and 'parliamentary confusion' follows, analyst says

'Nobody won' in French election and 'parliamentary confusion' follows, analyst says

'Nobody won' in French election and 'parliamentary confusion' follows, analyst says
July 08, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
A coalition of the French left won the most seats in high-stakes legislative elections Sunday, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority. Without the majority they were expecting, the far right was the main loser of the French legislative elections according to a political analyst on Monday. The outcome left France, a pillar of the European Union and Olympic host country, facing the stunning prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.

Share
Tags France politic World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
France politic World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)