Conflict between Hezbollah and Israel appears to be reaching boiling point

June 19, 2024 Excelsio Media
The Israeli army said 15 rockets were fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, on Wednesday. Across the border, thick smoke was seen rising over the southern Lebanese town of Odaisseh as Israel retaliated to Hezbollah attacks with airstrikes.

