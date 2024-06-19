The Israeli army said 15 rockets were fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, on Wednesday. Across the border, thick smoke was seen rising over the southern Lebanese town of Odaisseh as Israel retaliated to Hezbollah attacks with airstrikes.
Conflict between Hezbollah and Israel appears to be reaching boiling point
