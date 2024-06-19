Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement Wednesday that pledges mutual aid if either country faces “aggression,” a strategic pact that comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West. Details of the deal were not immediately clear, but it could mark the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War.
North Korea and Russia sign new agreement
North Korea and Russia sign new agreement
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!