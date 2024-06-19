Navigation
Home news North Korea russia World North Korea and Russia sign new agreement

North Korea and Russia sign new agreement

North Korea and Russia sign new agreement
June 19, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement Wednesday that pledges mutual aid if either country faces “aggression,” a strategic pact that comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West. Details of the deal were not immediately clear, but it could mark the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War.

Share
Tags news North Korea russia World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
news North Korea russia World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)