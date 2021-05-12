Shortly after being voted out of her leadership position in the House, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said she would not only continue to call out former President Donald Trump for his 'lies' but will also do everything she can to make sure ‘the former president never gets anywhere near the Oval Office.’
Liz Cheney says Trump should never again get 'anywhere near the Oval Office'
Liz Cheney says Trump should never again get 'anywhere near the Oval Office'
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!