Navigation
Home news United States Liz Cheney says Trump should never again get 'anywhere near the Oval Office'

Liz Cheney says Trump should never again get 'anywhere near the Oval Office'

Liz Cheney says Trump should never again get 'anywhere near the Oval Office'
May 12, 2021
Share To:
Shortly after being voted out of her leadership position in the House, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said she would not only continue to call out former President Donald Trump for his 'lies' but will also do everything she can to make sure ‘the former president never gets anywhere near the Oval Office.’

Share
Tags news United States
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post
news United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.