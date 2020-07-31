Navigation
Home economy Europe United States US and Europe report record GDP declines due to coronavirus

US and Europe report record GDP declines due to coronavirus

US and Europe report record GDP declines due to coronavirus
July 31, 2020
Share To:
The United States and Europe have posted their biggest economic decline in decades. Business investment, exports and consumer spending all dropped as coronavirus lockdowns put the brakes on economic activity. In both the US and the European cases, the record dropsin GDP come despite major government spending programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Share
Tags economy Europe United States
economy Europe United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.