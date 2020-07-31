The United States and Europe have posted their biggest economic decline in decades. Business investment, exports and consumer spending all dropped as coronavirus lockdowns put the brakes on economic activity. In both the US and the European cases, the record dropsin GDP come despite major government spending programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
US and Europe report record GDP declines due to coronavirus
