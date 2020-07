July 31

, 2020

Total Confirmed cases

4.496.737





US deaths

152.074





US recovered

1.414.155





Total Test Results in US

54.644.715





July 30

, 2020

Total Confirmed cases

4.428.896





US deaths

150.733





US recovered

1.389.425





Total Test Results in US

53.825.445





July 29

, 2020

Total Confirmed cases

4.375.217





US deaths

149.684





US recovered

1.355.363





Total Test Results in US

52.985.577





This are the figures in the Unites States according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) - July 31, 2020.