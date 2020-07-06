 Skip to main content

This hurricane season is expected to be busy

Weather forecasters say the current tropical storm season is likely to be more active than normal, with as many as six major hurricanes. But planning for these disasters is more complex this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made it harder to stock up on emergency supplies and will almost certainly complicate evacuation efforts.

NASA Plans for More SLS Rocket Boosters to Launch Artemis Moon Missions

NASA has taken the next steps toward building Space Launch System (SLS) solid rocket boosters to support as many as six additional flights, for a total of up to nine Artemis missions.
700 arrests in UK as police infiltrate top-secret criminal communications

More than 700 people have been arrested in Britain and tens of millions of pounds have been seized after the police infiltrated a top secret communications system used by criminal gangs.
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

President Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore, despite concerns from Native Americans, health officials and environmentalists.
Controversial security law takes effect in Hong Kong

A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong. It was implemented by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, and many argue the law curtails freedom of speech and diminishes Hong Kong's political and economic autonomy.
COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in India pass 600,000

In India the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has now topped 600,000. The coronavirus has hit Delhi harder than any other city in the country. The government has introduced a revamped strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, with pinpointed testing as a priority.
