Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'
U.S. President Donald Trump chastised Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver in its top series, in a tweet over an incident involving a noose found in Wallace’s garage last month, calling it a “hoax” - and lamented NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate symbols at its events.
A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong. It was implemented by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, and many argue the law curtails freedom of speech and diminishes Hong Kong's political and economic autonomy.
In India the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has now topped 600,000. The coronavirus has hit Delhi harder than any other city in the country. The government has introduced a revamped strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, with pinpointed testing as a priority.
