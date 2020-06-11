The nation's highest court is set to rule on pending decisions that could impact millions of Americans who identify as members of the LGBTQ community or who are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Johnson & Johnson today announced that through its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) it has accelerated the initiation of the Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, recombinant. Initially scheduled to begin in September, the trial is now expected to commence in the second half of July.
Tensions have been building along India's disputed border with China. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) separating the two countries is not a hard frontier, and India and China have never agreed on where their shared border should lie.
