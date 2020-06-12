 Skip to main content

Medical update: How to treat Covid-19?

As millions of people aroung the globe continue to suffer during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world is holding out for a cure.
The coronavirus pandemic is a test for national governments,the global scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry. The stakes could hardly be higher. How close are we to curing Covid-19?

One drug that's attracted a LOT of attention during the pandemic is Hydroxychloroquin, used to treat malaria. US President Donald Trump claimed he was taking it to help ward off the coronavirus, a course of action scientists do not recommend. That said, there still appears to be some confusion about the drug's effects.


