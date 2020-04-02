Trump takes new virus test, tests negative again

President Donald Trump says he was tested again for coronavirus Thursday. The White House said Trump's latest test returned a negative result in 15 minutes, and said Trump was healthy and without symptoms.
Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Around the world, countries are closing their borders to stop the spread of COVID-19, leaving many families divided. Russia has banned all foreigners without a permanent residence permit from entering, leaving dozens of people trapped inside airports.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!