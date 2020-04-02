 Skip to main content

Trump takes new virus test, tests negative again

President Donald Trump says he was tested again for coronavirus Thursday. The White House said Trump's latest test returned a negative result in 15 minutes, and said Trump was healthy and without symptoms.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Netflix incluyó producciones colombianas en su catálogo

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Post a Comment
Read more

Modes of transmission of virus causing COVID-19: implications for IPC precaution recommendations

Scientific brief by WHO | According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.
Post a Comment
Read more

Russia's ban leaves travelers stranded at Moscow airport

Around the world, countries are closing their borders to stop the spread of COVID-19, leaving many families divided. Russia has banned all foreigners without a permanent residence permit from entering, leaving dozens of people trapped inside airports.
Post a Comment
Read more