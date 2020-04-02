 Skip to main content

WeWork troubles deepen as SoftBank pulls share offer

Japan's SoftBank said it could not proceed with a $3 billion offer for more stock in the office sharing firm, citing civil and criminal probes into WeWork.

Netflix incluyó producciones colombianas en su catálogo

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Modes of transmission of virus causing COVID-19: implications for IPC precaution recommendations

Scientific brief by WHO | According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.
Russia's ban leaves travelers stranded at Moscow airport

Around the world, countries are closing their borders to stop the spread of COVID-19, leaving many families divided. Russia has banned all foreigners without a permanent residence permit from entering, leaving dozens of people trapped inside airports.
