Coronavirus: face masks may offer more protection than previously thought

New research suggests that face masks may offer more protection against coronavirus infection than previously thought. It suggests that coughs and sneezes may be projected much further than scientists had thought possible.

The World Health Organisation is considering whether to update its guidance on face masks and the White House may recommend that Americans wear them.


