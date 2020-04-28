Brad Pitt 'did a great job' on Saturday Night Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said in an interview with David Rubenstein of the Economic Club of Washington that actor Brad Pitt, who portrayed Fauci on Saturday Night Live, did a 'great job', but needed to work on his Brooklyn accent.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
