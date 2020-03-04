Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in California

As part of the state’s response to address the global COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom today declared a State of Emergency to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19.The proclamation comes as the number of positive California cases rises and following one official COVID-19 death.Today’s proclamation builds on work already underway by the California Department of Public Health, California Health and Human Services Agency, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and other agencies which have been on the front lines of the state’s response to COVID-19 since January.“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” said Governor Newsom. “This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”The emergency proclamation includes provisions that protect consumers against price gouging, allow for health care workers to come from out of state to assist at health care facilities, and give health care facilities the flexibility to plan and adapt to accommodate incoming patients.Yesterday, Governor Newsom announced the release of millions of N95 masks to address shortages caused by COVID-19. Today’s action also follows the announcement earlier this week that the state has secured the capacity to test thousands of specimens from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expedite testing.