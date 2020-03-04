United States conducts airstrike on Taliban days after peace deal March 04, 2020 The U.S. launches an airstrike on the Taliban in Afghanistan after the Taliban conducts 43 attacks against Afghan forces; Lucas Tomlinson reports from the Pentagon. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels news United States Labels: news United States Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
