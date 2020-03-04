 Skip to main content

United States conducts airstrike on Taliban days after peace deal

The U.S. launches an airstrike on the Taliban in Afghanistan after the Taliban conducts 43 attacks against Afghan forces; Lucas Tomlinson reports from the Pentagon.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Angry Wuhan Residents on Lockdown for Coronavirus

Two residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, discuss their frustration and the death of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang.
Post a Comment
Read more

Lea aquí "El Tío" la historia que quisieron esconder de la familia Santos

Esta novela de Félix Marín, fue publicada en 1976 y casi desaparecida, pues narra la historia que la familia Santos no quiere que se conozca. Es muy raro conseguir un ejemplar físico de este libro.
Post a Comment
Read more

11 datos que tal vez no sabías de Teōtihuácān - México 🇲🇽

En este video veremos algunos datos interesantes de Teotihuacán, que fuera una de las más grandes ciudades de América antes de la conquista española y que hoy es una de las más conocidas y visitadas zonas arqueológica de #México.
Post a Comment
Read more