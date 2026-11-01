Inicio > Germany > Rioters loot stores in Frankfurt after Gen Z-led protests in Germany Rioters loot stores in Frankfurt after Gen Z-led protests in Germany By Excelsio Media on noviembre 01, 2026 Also in Germany, news, riots Hooded rioters looted stores in Frankfurt after tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Germany's biggest cities to demand better education and lower living costs. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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