> >
Rioters loot stores in Frankfurt after Gen Z-led protests in Germany
Rioters loot stores in Frankfurt after Gen Z-led protests in Germany

Rioters loot stores in Frankfurt after Gen Z-led protests in Germany

on Also in , ,
Hooded rioters looted stores in Frankfurt after tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Germany's biggest cities to demand better education and lower living costs.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)