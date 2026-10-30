Inicio > news > Worst measles outbreak in decades hits Pennsylvania Amish country Worst measles outbreak in decades hits Pennsylvania Amish country By Excelsio Media on octubre 30, 2026 Also in news, Pennsylvania, United States Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, has been the epicenter of the nation's worst measles outbreak in 35 years. Low vaccination rates among Amish and the wider population have added to the virus’ resurgence, prompting renewed openness to vaccines. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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