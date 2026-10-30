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Worst measles outbreak in decades hits Pennsylvania Amish country
Worst measles outbreak in decades hits Pennsylvania Amish country

Worst measles outbreak in decades hits Pennsylvania Amish country

on Also in , ,
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, has been the epicenter of the nation's worst measles outbreak in 35 years. Low vaccination rates among Amish and the wider population have added to the virus’ resurgence, prompting renewed openness to vaccines.

Excelsio Media

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