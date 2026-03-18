These Are the Day’s News on X: March 18, 2026

Day 19 of the US-Israeli war on Iran turns deadlier with Israel's confirmed strikes killing top security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in Tehran, prompting Iran's furious retaliation: missile barrages with cluster munitions hitting Tel Aviv and central Israel (killing at least two, widespread damage), plus fresh threats to burn enemy energy facilities after Israel bombs South Pars gas field—the world's largest. Oil surges above $103/barrel as Iran warns the Strait of Hormuz "cannot return to pre-war status," with limited transits continuing under heavy risk.

Trump slams reluctant allies for not joining Hormuz naval efforts, while a US bunker-buster deployment targets Iranian missile sites along the strait. X is flooded with explosion footage, casualty reports, Iranian military vows of "ashes" for invaders' infrastructure, and debates on nuclear-site risks (Dimona tit-for-tat), regime stability, and global recession fears—economic pain and escalation fears drive massive engagement.





1. Israel Confirms Killing Iran's Top Security Chief Ali Larijani

Israel announced precision strikes eliminated Ali Larijani (National Security Council Secretary, key in nuclear talks) and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in Tehran. Iran confirmed Larijani's death, calling it a major leadership blow; strikes heighten regime instability amid ongoing war.





2. Iran Retaliates with Deadly Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv

Iran launched overnight barrages including cluster munitions over central Israel, killing at least two and causing fires/explosions in multiple cities like Bnei Brak. Sirens rang across Israel; Iran frames it as revenge for Larijani's killing and prior Bushehr-area incidents.





3. Israel Bombs South Pars Gas Field in Major Escalation

Israeli forces struck Iran's South Pars—the world's largest natural gas field—sparking fires and infrastructure damage. Iranian military spokesman vowed to turn invaders' oil/gas facilities "into ashes" at the first opportunity, signaling potential symmetric energy retaliation.





4. Iran Warns Strait of Hormuz Won't Return to Pre-War Normal

Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf declared the strait "cannot be the same" due to US/Israeli presence, with no security guaranteed. Oil prices jumped above $103/barrel; limited transits (e.g., Pakistani/Indian vessels) occur amid threats.





5. US Deploys Bunker-Busters Against Iranian Missile Sites

US forces dropped 5,000lb bunker-busters on Iranian missile positions along the Strait of Hormuz to degrade blockade capabilities. Former CENTCOM commander notes US/Israel have destroyed the vast majority of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal.





6. Trump Blasts Allies for Refusing Hormuz Naval Support

President Trump expressed surprise at reluctance from China, Japan, South Korea, and others to send warships, insisting the US can handle it alone while warning non-helpers face consequences. Pressure mounts as oil volatility hits global markets.





7. Iran Threatens Energy Facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE

Iranian officials signaled readiness to target Gulf energy sites in response to ongoing strikes and spillover. Gulf states (UAE, Saudi, Qatar) intercepted missiles/drones; attacks continue on regional US assets.





8. Iran's Foreign Minister Calls It 'America’s War'

FM Abbas Araghchi blamed the US for regional escalation, holding Washington responsible for all consequences and rejecting civilian targeting claims. He warned US Gulf presence makes further escalation unavoidable.





9. Oil Prices Surge on Energy Disruption Fears

Brent crude climbed above $103 amid Hormuz threats, South Pars strike, and supply uncertainties. Analysts warn of prolonged $100+ levels risking global inflation/recession if disruptions persist.





10. Proxy and Regional Fronts Remain Active

Hezbollah rocket fire intensifies on northern Israel; IDF expands Lebanon ops. Gulf intercepts of Iranian barrages continue, with spillover wounding civilians and heightening fears of broader war.