Colombia is gearing up for its presidential elections scheduled for May 31, 2026, with a potential runoff in June if no candidate secures an absolute majority in the first round. The process follows Colombia's established constitutional framework: candidates can run through traditional political parties, coalitions, or via citizen-backed signatures for independent or movement-based candidacies. The electoral authority, the Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil, oversees registrations, signature validations.In the current race, overfollowing party consultations and registrations. Key contenders include(Pacto Histórico, the left-wing coalition heir to President Gustavo Petro's movement) as the frontrunning officialist candidate, alongside figures likefrom the(the main right-wing uribista party), Claudia López (centrist), Roy Barreras, Sergio Fajardo, and others. Recent polls and analyses show a polarized contest, with Cepeda and a rising outsider frequently tied or in close competition.Enter, the lawyer, businessman, and founder of the(Defenders of the Homeland) movement. Positioning himself as the "true outsider," De la Espriella has bypassed traditional party structures by collecting an extraordinary number of signatures—over 4.8 million delivered in one reported instance, with claims exceeding 5 million in his campaign narrative. This grassroots mechanism has propelled him into second place in several surveys, achieving what he describes as a "technical tie" with Cepeda in averaged polls as of early 2026.'s campaign emphasizes "" rather than traditional left-right labels, focusing on anti-corruption, free-market policies, security through strong measures against crime and narcotrafficking (including support for fumigation and bombings of illicit camps), defense of traditional values, and rejection of what he calls the "radical left" and Petro's "disastrous" legacy. He has rallied thousands at events like his Movistar Arena convention in late 2025, attracting evangelicals, retired military, libertarians, and far-right sympathizers. Critics label him far-right due to these stances and his admiration for similar regional leaders.His phenomenon draws clear parallels toin Argentina andin El Salvador. Like Milei, De la Espriella(with hundreds of thousands of followers on platforms like Instagram and X), and a narrative of radical economic and institutional shake-up to capture disillusioned voters tired of traditional politics. Similar to Bukele, he projects an image of decisive, no-nonsense leadership against corruption, insecurity, and leftist policies, promising "iron hand" security and economic recovery. Both Milei and Bukele leveraged outsider status to win landslides by mobilizing frustrated majorities against perceived corrupt establishments.The establishment's response has included efforts to consolidate opposition votes. The Centro Democrático, historically aligned with former President, selectedand consultations (where she prevailed following dynamics including the tragic loss of other figures like). Valencia represents the traditional right, with ties to uribismo's security-focused legacy. Some see her candidacy as a mechanism to channel conservative votes and potentially block De la Espriella's momentum by unifying the anti-left bloc under a more institutional figure—though De la Espriella has publicly called for early unity surveys on the right (proposing December 2025 decisions), which met mixed responses from figures like María Fernanda Cabal (supportive) and others more distant.A potential path forward for Colombia mirrors Chile's experience in recent years. In Chile, widespread discontent with leftist policies under Gabriel Boric—marked by economic stagnation, security crises, and institutional reforms seen as radical—led to a backlash. Voters rejected constitutional proposals perceived as extreme and, in subsequent elections (municipal, regional, and legislative), shifted decisively toward center-right and right-wing forces.This culminated in strengthened conservative coalitions emphasizing order, economic liberalism, and anti-crime measures, effectively curbing the far-left agenda through democratic processes and voter realignment.Colombia could follow suit if polarization deepens. With Petro's approval low amid ongoing challenges like security, inflation, and corruption allegations against allies, a unified or dominant anti-left force—whether through De la Espriella's outsider surge or a consolidated right under Valencia—could capitalize on public fatigue.De la Espriella frames the race as essentially between himself and Cepeda ("the heir to Petro"), predicting a binary contest that echoes regional anti-establishment victories.As the campaign intensifies, the 2026 elections will test whether Colombia's voters embrace an outsider's disruptive style or opt for more traditional opposition channels to challenge the left. The outcome could reshape the country's political landscape for years to come.

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯