Explosions in Lebanon as Israel steps up assault on Hezbollah

A large explosion was seen in Beirut's southern suburbs, as Israel intensified its assault on the Lebanese capital amid an escalating cross-border conflict. Thick smoke billowed over the city, with planes flying overhead.

