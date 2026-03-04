Chile: first country in the Americas to be verified by WHO for the elimination of leprosy

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯

Chile has achieved a historic public health milestone by becoming the first country in the Americas—and the second globally—to receive official verification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating leprosy as a public health problem.The announcement was made on March 4, 2026, by WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), following a rigorous assessment by an independent expert panel convened in 2025 at the request of Chile's Ministry of Health. The panel reviewed epidemiological data, surveillance systems, case management protocols, and sustainability measures, confirming no local transmission of the disease for over three decades.Chile's last locally acquired case of leprosy (also known as Hansen's disease) was detected in 1993. Since then, the country has reported only imported cases, with 47 total cases between 2012 and 2023—all non-autochthonous. Leprosy was first recorded in Chile in the late 19th century, primarily on Rapa Nui (Easter Island), where it was contained through isolation and treatment, with no secondary cases after the late 1990s."This landmark public health achievement is a powerful testament to what leadership, science, and solidarity can accomplish," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Chile’s elimination of leprosy sends a clear message to the world: with sustained commitment, inclusive health services, integrated public health strategies, early detection and universal access to care, we can consign ancient diseases to history."Chile's Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, described the verification as "very good news and a source of great pride for our country," highlighting decades of sustained efforts in prevention, early diagnosis, effective treatment, follow-up, and nationwide health team commitment.PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa emphasized that the success shows eliminating leprosy is achievable, particularly for diseases linked to vulnerable populations, and helps break the cycle between illness and poverty.Key to Chile's success has been maintaining leprosy as a notifiable condition with mandatory reporting, integrated surveillance, and ongoing clinical readiness—even in the absence of local cases. The country's health system features primary care as the entry point for suspected cases, rapid referrals to specialized dermatology services, clinician training aligned with WHO's Towards Zero Leprosy strategy, and holistic care including physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and disability prevention to support full recovery and social inclusion.Since 1995, PAHO has provided free multidrug therapy (MDT) across the Americas, aiding cure, disability prevention, and transmission interruption. Chile's mixed public-private health system, backed by strong regulations and human rights protections, ensures equitable access without stigma, including for migrants and vulnerable groups.The verification positions Chile as the 61st country globally and the sixth in the Americas to eliminate at least one neglected tropical disease (joining Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Mexico). It follows Jordan's achievement as the first globally in 2024.To sustain elimination, Chile is urged to continue sensitive surveillance, mandatory reporting to WHO, retain clinical expertise for rare future cases (including imported ones), designate a referral center, and leverage WHO Academy training.Leprosy, a chronic bacterial infection caused by *Mycobacterium leprae*, affects the skin, nerves, and eyes if untreated, potentially leading to disabilities and stigma. It is fully curable with MDT, and early detection prevents complications. As a neglected tropical disease, it still affects over 200,000 people annually worldwide, mainly in impoverished communities. PAHO's Disease Elimination Initiative targets its elimination in the Americas by 2030 through enhanced surveillance, treatment access, and community engagement.