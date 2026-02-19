Inicio > news > Jose Balcazar sworn in as Peru's 8th president in eight years Jose Balcazar sworn in as Peru's 8th president in eight years By Excelsio Media on February 19, 2026 Also in news, Perú, World Peruvian lawmakers elect Jose Balcazar as the country's new interim president ahead of general elections in April, making him the country's eighth president in as many years. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
