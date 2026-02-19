Jose Balcazar sworn in as Peru's 8th president in eight years

Jose Balcazar sworn in as Peru's 8th president in eight years

Peruvian lawmakers elect Jose Balcazar as the country's new interim president ahead of general elections in April, making him the country's eighth president in as many years.

