Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson dies at age 84

By Excelsio Media on February 17, 2026

Also in news, United States

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader's assassination, has died. He was 84.
