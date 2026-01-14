Saks Global files for bankruptcy after takeover deal

Saks Global files for bankruptcy after takeover deal

High-end department store conglomerate Saks Global filed for bankruptcy protection in one of the largest retail collapses since the pandemic, a year after a deal that brought Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus under the same roof.

