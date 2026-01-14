Inicio > economy > Saks Global files for bankruptcy after takeover deal Saks Global files for bankruptcy after takeover deal By Excelsio Media on January 14, 2026 Also in economy, NYC High-end department store conglomerate Saks Global filed for bankruptcy protection in one of the largest retail collapses since the pandemic, a year after a deal that brought Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus under the same roof. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
