Russia's Lukoil to sell global assets to US Carlyle Group amid sanctions By Excelsio Media on January 29, 2026 Also in news, russia US private equity firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy most of Lukoil's foreign assets, initially valued at $22 billion by analysts, which Russia's second-largest oil company must sell because of US sanctions.
