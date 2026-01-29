Russia's Lukoil to sell global assets to US Carlyle Group amid sanctions

Russia's Lukoil to sell global assets to US Carlyle Group amid sanctions

US private equity firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy most of Lukoil's foreign assets, initially valued at $22 billion by analysts, which Russia's second-largest oil company must sell because of US sanctions.

